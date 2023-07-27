Three Arrested Following Manitoba Cocaine Bust

Three people are facing charges after a cocaine bust in western Manitoba last week.

RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in the RM of Mountain on July 21, where they seized more than 1 kg of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm. Officers also seized two 2023 vehicles as proceeds of crime.

Martin Mckenzie, 43, from the RM of Mountain, and Adam Stevens, 25, from Swan River, were charged with drug-related offences. Stevens also had two outstanding warrants of arrest for assault and assault with a weapon.

They both remain in custody.

A 41-year-old Pine Creek First Nation man is facing a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was released to appear in court at a later date.

RCMP continue to investigate.