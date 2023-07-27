Two Polar Bears Leaving Winnipeg Zoo for Calgary

WINNIPEG — Two polar bears from Assiniboine Park Zoo are being transferred to a new exhibit in Calgary.

Siku, 7, and Baffin, 6, will make the move west this fall to eventually be housed at the new polar bear habitat at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo as part of the redeveloped Wild Canada zone.

“Baffin and Siku are exceptional polar bears and it has been our privilege to care for them here at Assiniboine Park Zoo,” said Dr. Chris Enright, senior director of zoological operations, animal management and conservation, Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

“We will miss them tremendously, but know they are going to a wonderful new home at another leading Canadian AZA-accredited zoo where they will help share the story of Churchill, Manitoba, and the impact of climate change on the Arctic with visitors from across Canada and around the world.”

Both bears were orphaned and less than a year old when they were transferred to the Leatherdale International Polar Bear Conservation Centre at Assiniboine Park Zoo. In both cases, the young bears were observed wandering alone in the Churchill area and confirmed to be orphaned before conservation officers intervened.

The new Wild Canada zone at Calgary Zoo is expected to open on December 1, 2023.