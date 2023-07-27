Two Bridges Over Souris River Set for Major Upgrades

The Manitoba government will spend $21.2 million to upgrade two bridges over the Souris River in the southwest part of the province.

The bridge at Highway 3 near Melita, originally built in 1970, will be fully replaced at an estimated cost of $19.5 million, including engineering and construction.

The structure sees more than 800 vehicles per day and is a key commerce route in the area. It’s expected to be completed by the summer of 2025.

The second bridge on Highway 2 near Wawanesa was constructed in 1958 and sees approximately 2,270 vehicles per day.

Upgrades will include engineering and river training construction work, which will help provide erosion and scour protection in the waterway to protect the highway crossing during major flood events. The construction cost of the project is estimated at $1.7 million with an expected completion date in the spring of 2025.