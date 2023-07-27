Winnipeg Store Clerk Shot Confronting Shoplifter

A Winnipeg convenience store employee was shot after following a suspect who allegedly stole a drink.

Police were called to the 800 block of Logan Avenue on Tuesday morning, where they say a suspect opened fire with a sawed-off shotgun.

Video surveillance shows a man walking into the store, selecting a drink and leaving without paying. The employee followed the suspect outside and confronted him before the shooting occurred.

The 21-year-old male clerk was taken to hospital in critical condition and has since been upgraded to stable.

Police located the suspect at around 6 p.m. that day at a home in the 800 block of Main Street.

Dakota Raven Lee Bruyere, 22, of Winnipeg has been charged with attempted murder and other firearm-related offences.

He remains in custody.