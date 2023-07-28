Woman Charged After Boy, 6, Stabbed in the Chest

Winnipeg police have charged a woman after a six-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest.

The incident happened at around noon on Wednesday in the Burrows/Central neighbourhood.

Police arrived to find the child with serious injuries and immediately began emergency care, including the use of a chest seal. The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition and was eventually upgraded to stable condition.

A woman in her 20s was arrested on scene and has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon. She remains in custody.

As the suspect and child are known to each other, her name isn’t being released out of privacy for the victim.

Police continue to investigate.