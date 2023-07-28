Home » News » Girl, 12, Shot at Remote Manitoba Cabin

Girl, 12, Shot at Remote Manitoba Cabin

July 28, 2023 2:46 PM | News


RCMP Crest Logo

An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was shot at a remote cabin on Burntwood Lake.

Police were notified on Wednesday after two family members were able to travel to the Burntwood Lake Lodge and call for help.

Helicopter EMS flew to the lodge and then travelled by boat to the remote camp to provide treatment to the victim. The injured girl, from Pukatawagan, was taken to hospital in Winnipeg with serious injuries, where she remains.

RCMP officers travelled by helicopter and boat to access the scene.

No further details were provided, including whether any charges will be laid.


Tags: Crime | Manitoba | RCMP

