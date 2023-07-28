Worker Dies After Carbon Monoxide Leak Inside Winnipeg Home

A construction worker has died from carbon monoxide poisoning while working on a home in Winnipeg’s Scotswood Meadows neighbourhood.

Firefighters and emergency crews were called to 33 Beck Cove just after 8 p.m. Wednesday for a medical emergency.

When firefighters entered the home, their carbon monoxide detectors immediately sounded, reading more than 2,000 parts per million (ppm) of the dangerous gas.

One person was declared deceased on scene, while two bystanders were assessed and treated by paramedics. One was transported to hospital in unstable condition. The paramedics who were first on scene were also taken to hospital for assessment and treatment.

According to an online listing for the property, the 2,227 sq. ft. two-storey home was under construction by Artista Homes at the time.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says it’s believed a gas-powered pump running in the house was the source of the carbon monoxide build-up. Fire crews ventilated the building thoroughly. Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health were notified about the incident.

The WFPS is reminding the public that carbon monoxide is an extremely dangerous colourless, odourless, tasteless gas produced by the incomplete combustion of fuels. Carbon monoxide poisoning causes flu-like symptoms, including headache, nausea, dizziness, confusion, vision and hearing impairment and shortness of breath.