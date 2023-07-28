Councillor John Orlikow Taking Temporary Leave to Focus on Health Issues

WINNIPEG — River Heights-Fort Garry Councillor John Orlikow is temporarily leaving council.

The longtime municipal politician on Friday released a statement saying he has been experiencing some physical health issues.

“After speaking with my doctor, I have decided that it is best that I take a temporary leave from council.”

Orlikow says he has informed Mayor Scott Gillingham of his decision to also step aside as chair of the standing policy committee on community services and the budget working group.

“My office will remain open during this time to ensure the needs of constituents are addressed,” he added, saying he looks forward to returning soon.

Orlikow was first elected in the ward in 2009 and recently re-elected during last fall’s civic election.

Orlikow made headlines earlier this month when a Manitoba court alleged he directed city planners to slow progress down on a Fort Garry development planned for the Parker lands in his ward. Developer Andrew Marquess was awarded $5 million from the City of Winnipeg for damages. Orlikow has denied the allegations, saying they are false.