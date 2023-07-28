Manitoba Liquor Mart Employees to Remain on Strike

WINNIPEG — Employees at Manitoba Liquor Marts remain off the job Friday amid ongoing contract negotiations with Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries.

The employees, represented by the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union, also include workers at the liquor distribution centre on King Edward Street.

The MGEU says MBLL has begun hiring replacement workers at the distribution centre.

“Our members want respect, but now, by hiring replacement workers, the corporation is resorting to divisive, bullying tactics that do nothing to help resolve this situation,” said MGEU president Kyle Ross.

Friday marks the third consecutive day staff at Manitoba Liquor Marts have been off the job. A select few liquor stores remain open despite the strike.