Ground Broken on New K-8 School in Sage Creek

WINNIPEG — Ground has been broken on a new Kindergarten to Grade 8 school in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood.

The school will be located at 355 Des Hivernants Boulevard and also include child-care spaces.

“The communities of Sage Creek and Bonavista will be well served by this long-awaited and much-needed new school,” said Sandy Nemeth, board chair, Louis Riel School Division.

“We appreciate the support of our partners in government in addressing rapidly increasing enrolment in Louis Riel School Division and we look forward to seeing students, families and staff enter the newest school in LRSD.”

The Manitoba government has set a target date of 2027 to build or acquire 23 new schools. Twenty schools were committed to in 2019, with an additional three schools announced March 24.

