Delays Expected on St. James Bridge Until September

Motorists who travel across the St. James Bridge can expect increased delays until late summer.

The City of Winnipeg says extensive lane closures in place on the St. James Bridge will be expanded in the coming weeks to accommodate increasing maintenance work.

This work involves repairs to the bridge deck, traffic barriers, and approach roadways. It is being done to ensure the safety and ride quality of the bridge.

Motorists are advised to plan their trips accordingly and consider using alternate routes.

Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the lane closures.

The delays are expected to last until September 7.