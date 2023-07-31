EV Charging Stations Being Installed at 3 Winnipeg McDonald’s Locations

WINNIPEG — Electric vehicle owners can grab a burger while waiting for their ride to charge at three Winnipeg McDonald’s locations.

The Manitoba government is providing a $176,000 grant to Eco-West Canada to install EV charging stations at the three restaurants. Additionally, Eco-West will work with freight and logistics company Gardewine to support further charging infrastructure.

“Our guests’ needs are at the heart of everything we do and I am proud to be able to offer them the option to charge their electric vehicles with these new charging stations,” said Amit Kapoor, a McDonald’s Canada franchisee in Winnipeg.

“This support from the Manitoba government and Eco-West makes it convenient for our patrons to enjoy our food, while recharging their vehicles for the road ahead.”

Eco-West Canada is currently installing eight new EV charging stations across Manitoba as part of $150,000 in previously announced provincial funding. The final round of chargers will be located at The Pas Civic Centre, Thompson Regional Community Centre, and the TC Energy Centre in Ile des Chênes. Chargers in the Village of Dunnottar, and the communities of Holland, Cypress River and Treherne are already online.