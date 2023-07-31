Police Watchdog Investigating Man’s In-Custody Death in Fisher Branch

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigating the death of a man while in custody in Fisher Branch.

The incident occurred on July 26 while the man was being held by local RCMP for intoxication in Peguis. While lodged in a cell, the man indicated he needed medical attention at around 2:15 a.m. He was assessed by emergency personnel and taken to hospital in Gimli before being transferred to Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg, where he was later pronounced deceased.

A civilian monitor from the Manitoba Police Commission will be monitoring the investigation.

No further details were made available.