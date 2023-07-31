Winnipeg Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Gimli

A Winnipeg motorcyclist has died following a collision in the RM of Gimli on Friday.

Manitoba RCMP responded to Highway 8 at Siglavik Road (Road 108N) at around 11 a.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor.

Police determined that the farm tractor pulling a Discbine mower was travelling westbound on Siglavik Road when it collided with the southbound motorcycle on Highway 8.

The 61-year-old Winnipeg man driving the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on scene.

The 72-year-old Gimli man driving the tractor remained at the crash site and is cooperating with police

RCMP continue to investigate.