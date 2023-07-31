Three Hurt in Collision at Manitoba Intersection Where Deadly Bus Crash Took Place

By The Canadian Press

A multi-vehicle collision has been reported at the same intersection in southwestern Manitoba where a minibus carrying seniors crashed in mid-June, claiming 17 lives.

RCMP say three vehicles were involved in a crash Monday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 5, just north of Carberry, in the Rural Municipality of North Cypress-Langford.

Police say three people have suffered what appear to be serious injuries and have been taken to hospital.

They say an initial investigation has determined that a southbound pickup truck on Highway 5 entered the intersection and collided with an eastbound SUV, with the two vehicles hitting a third one that was waiting at a stop sign.

RCMP say Highway 1 has been partially closed as an investigation is underway.

Police acknowledge that another collision in the same place so soon after June’s deadly bus crash might be triggering, and they’re urging anyone who needs help to “seek appropriate supports.”

“We very much appreciate that this may be extraordinarily upsetting for some people considering the recent mass casualty collision at the same intersection,” said Insp. Lee Fortin of RCMP West District in a statement.

“This is very early in this investigation and we need to do our work to confirm information and determine what happened.”