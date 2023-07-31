Manitoba Doling Out Financial Assistance for 2023 Flood Damage

Manitoba is establishing a Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) program for those impacted by 2023 spring flooding.

The program is for eligible municipalities, homeowners, farms, small businesses and non-profit organizations.

Three criteria for the program include:

Damages from the event are widespread

Damages are mostly uninsurable

Damages from the event represent a significant financial burden

Municipalities, primary residences, farms, small businesses and non-profit organizations affected by this year’s spring flooding may apply to the DFA program. The deadline for applications is October 30.

Manitobans are encouraged to check with insurance providers to review their policy coverage before applying for the DFA. Insurable losses, such as sewer backup, are not covered by the program.