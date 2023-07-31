Two Killed in Vehicle Rollover in St. Clements

Two people were killed Sunday when their vehicle entered a ditch and struck a utility pole in the RM of St. Clements.

Manitoba RCMP were called to an area of Henderson Highway (Provincial Road 204), located approximately six kilometres north of Highway 44, at around 11 p.m.

Police learned the vehicle, which was carrying four people at the time, was travelling northbound when it lost control and entered the ditch. The vehicle then rolled and collided with the utility pole.

The 18-year-old man driving the vehicle, from the RM of St. Clements, and an 18-year-old female passenger, from Tyndall, were pronounced deceased on scene. A 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.