Children Injured After Vehicle Struck by Bullet in West End

Winnipeg police are investigating after a vehicle was randomly struck by a bullet, causing injuries to two children.

The driver was travelling in the area of Maryland Street and Sargent Avenue last Sunday at around 10 p.m. when their vehicle was hit with gunfire.

The bullet shattered the glass of one of the vehicle’s windows, injuring two children between the ages of 10 and 12.

Both victims were treated in hospital and released.

Police don’t believe the shots were intended for the specific vehicle and may have been part of a drug conflict.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.