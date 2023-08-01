Flair Offers New Flights to Cancun and Orlando from Winnipeg

Flair Airlines has unveiled new direct sun routes out of Winnipeg as part its upcoming winter schedule.

The Edmonton-based airline will fly Winnipeg jetsetters non-stop to balmy destinations including Cancun, Mexico and Orlando, Florida.

The Cancun flights will operate twice weekly beginning November 30. The Orlando flights will begin January 22, 2024 and also run twice per week.

Flair will also fly direct from Winnipeg to Las Vegas beginning February 27, 2024 for $59 plus fees.

“In talking with Manitobans, we’ve heard that choice and convenience matter when they’re planning a sun-soaked getaway, and we’re beyond excited to further grow our partnership with Flair to help meet the needs of the community,” said Scott Marohn, vice-president of commercial at Winnipeg Airports Authority.

“Travellers looking to escape the snow and cold this winter will now have even more options at affordable prices to take off on an unforgettable journey to sought-after destinations where they’ll be able to create long-lasting memories.”