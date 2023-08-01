Man Killed in Rear-End Crash Near Lac du Bonnet

An 82-year-old man was killed early Tuesday after his vehicle was rear-ended just east of Lac du Bonnet.

Manitoba RCMP say the two-vehicle crash happened at around 6:20 a.m. on Provincial Road 313 and Channel Drive.

According to police, a 32-year-old Winnipeg man driving a pickup truck was travelling eastbound on PR 313 when he collided with the rear of a minivan. An 82-year-old man from the RM of Lac du Bonnet was behind the wheel of the minivan attempting to turn left onto Channel Drive.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the minivan was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene.

RCMP continue to investigate.