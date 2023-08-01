Manitoba Unveils Designs for MMIWG2S Specialty Licence Plates

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government will introduce licence plates this fall in support of MMIWG2S issues.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced Tuesday that the plates will be sold featuring two designs and raise money for a charity supported by the families.

“The tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people is felt deeply across Manitoba and all of Canada,” said Goertzen.

“Our government is committed to acts of reconciliation, like these specialty licence plates, and this initiative will allow Manitobans to show their solidarity with the families and communities living with the ongoing grief of losing loved ones.”

The two designs feature a red dress and a red handprint, symbols that were chosen as the result of community consultations. Both designs are set on a red gradient background and include ‘MMIWG2S’ in bold, red letters.

The cost of each set of plates will be $70, of which $30 will be directed to a charity in support of MMIWG2S families. Consultations are ongoing with individuals and organizations that represent the interests of families who have lost loved ones to identify which charity will receive funds.

The specialty plates will be available for purchase this fall through Autopac agents across Manitoba.

MMIWG2S Licence Plates by ChrisDca on Scribd