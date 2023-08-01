Winnipeg Fringe Festival Marks Another Successful Year of Indie Theatre

The Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival capped off its 36th annual edition with a bang last weekend.

Organizers say the 2023 festival drew in a crowd of 81,579 with 108 sold-out performances and $718,979 in box office revenue being returned to the performing companies.

“We had thousands of Fringe veterans and first-time Fringers out in force enjoying the 141 amazing productions as well as the bands and entertainers in Old Market Square,” said festival producer Chuck McEwen.

“Despite a slightly smaller festival than in 2019, we’re thrilled that the performing companies, on average, had fuller houses and higher revenue than before the pandemic.”

The 2024 Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival will run from July 17-28.