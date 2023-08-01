Officers Hit with Bear Spray in North Kildonan

Two Winnipeg police officers were sprayed in the face with bear spray while responding to a well-being call on Monday.

The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. at a home in North Kildonan.

Police say they were speaking to a resident of a home when a teenager confronted them and unexpectedly discharged bear spray at the officers.

The 15-year-old boy, who lived at the home, was arrested and is facing assault and weapons charges. He was released into the care of an adult.

Paramedics treated the officers on scene, as well as other residents who were exposed to the bear spray.