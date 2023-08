Man in Custody After Fatal Shooting in Blumenort

One man is in custody after a suspicious death at a home in Blumenort.

Manitoba RCMP were called to a residence on Tuesday night for the report a gun had been fired.

Police and emergency personnel located a 27-year-old Blumenort man with critical injuries. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

A 43-year-old man, who resides at the home, was arrested and remains in police custody.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.