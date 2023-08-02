Home » The Canadian Press » Manitoba Government Promises $1.5B for Winnipeg Hospital in Lead Up to Election

Manitoba Government Promises $1.5B for Winnipeg Hospital in Lead Up to Election

August 2, 2023 10:41 AM | The Canadian Press


By The Canadian Press

Heather Stefanson

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks at the convention centre in Winnipeg on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is promising what it calls the biggest health-care capital investment in the province’s history.

Premier Heather Stefanson says the province will spend $1.5 billion dollars over six years on the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.

She says the money will pay to replace a 70-year-old building and add a 10-storey tower with new patient rooms and health services.

The announcement is the latest in a flurry of government promises leading up to the election scheduled for Oct 3.

The governing Progressive Conservatives have been trailing in opinion polls since the COVID-19 pandemic strained hospitals.

The Opposition New Democrats say wait times have increased under the Tories, who downgraded three emergency departments at Winnipeg hospitals after taking office in 2016.

CP - The Canadian Press


