Winnipeg Airport Sees Strong Second Quarter with 1M Passengers

Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport reported a strong second quarter to welcome just over 1 million passengers.

Winnipeg Airports Authority said Wednesday traffic levels during the last three months reached 93.3 percent during the same period in 2019.

“The passenger numbers heading into the busy summer season have surpassed expectations, marking a significant milestone in our recovery,” said WAA president and CEO Nick Hays.

“As we continue to see an ongoing release of pent-up travel demand, the dedication of our resilient team and the unwavering support from our partners have helped us meet the needs of the community. We’re excited to collaborate even further as more and more people travel through the airport in the months ahead en route to exciting destinations.”

The airport also experienced its busiest day in nearly four years on Friday, June 30, when 15,800 people passed through the terminal ahead of the Canada Day long weekend.

WAA’s consolidated revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was up nearly 21 percent to $39.9 million. Earnings before interest, depreciation, and taxes also rose compared to the same period in 2022, increasing from $16.19 million to $19.76 million.