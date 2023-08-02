Winnipeg Sea Bears Open Upper Bowl for Playoffs

The Winnipeg Sea Bears will open the upper bowl of Canada Life Centre for this Friday’s playoff game.

The team and Canadian Elite Basketball League announced the move on Wednesday due to increased demand from fans.

The Sea Bears have sold out four straight games, making the team one of the hottest tickets in town.

Should demand for Friday’s game increase, the team says it has plans to further expand capacity beyond opening the 300-level sections.

Canadian platinum award-winning rapper Kardinal Offishall will perform during halftime.

“We’re enormously grateful to our fans who continue to support the team,” said Sea Bears owner and chairman David Asper. “It’s been a humbling experience so let’s throw open the doors and have one last celebration, together. Go Sea Bears!”

Last weekend’s game on July 29 set a CEBL attendance record with 8,320 fans packing the stands to see the Sea Bears.

Winnipeg finished the regular season in second place in the Western Conference. The Sea Bears now host the third-ranked Edmonton Stingers on August 4, marking their first playoff game ever as a franchise. The winner travels to Calgary to take on the Surge for the CEBL quarterfinals Sunday at 8 p.m. CT. The semifinals and championship final are slated for August 11 to 13 in Langley, BC. The Vancouver Bandits, as the hosts, earn an automatic bye.