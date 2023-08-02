Several People Injured at World Police & Fire Games in Manitoba

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Seven people have been injured in a bicycle race at the World Police Fire Games at a provincial park northeast of Winnipeg.

Mike Edwards, chief operating officer of the games, says the racers were going downhill during the race at the Birds Hill Provincial Park when one athlete bumped into another, creating a domino effect.

Edwards says three racers were taken to hospital by ambulance and were in stable condition, and four others were assessed on site and told to take themselves to hospital to be looked at.

He says of those taken by ambulance, two are expected to be released by day’s end and one may be kept overnight for observation.

Thousands of law enforcement personnel and firefighters from more than 70 counties are competing in various sports at the event, which is scheduled to wrap up Sunday.

Edwards says personal healthy privacy laws prevent him from revealing information about the injured racers but that not all were Canadian.