Four New Yurts Coming to Manitoba Campground

Campers in Duck Mountain Provincial Park will have access to new yurts later this month.

The province says the yurts will be installed at Childs Lake Campground by mid-August as part of a $220 million provincial parks infrastructure renewal strategy.

“We know many Manitoba campers are eager to experience our beautiful provincial parks by camping in a yurt, and that is why I am excited to announce that four new yurts will be ready to welcome guests within the next few weeks,” said Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt.

“This is one of many projects that are underway and being developed as part of our government’s new parks strategy that we unveiled in May. This bold plan prioritizes projects that enhance recreational opportunities and protect our precious ecosystems.”

The four new yurts are expected to be ready by August 18. Reservations for the new yurts will open on August 10 at 9 a.m.