Folklorama Ready to Welcome the World

Folklorama, Manitoba’s largest multicultural festival, is back to celebrate its 52nd year.

More than 40 pavilions are scheduled over the next two weeks, beginning on Sunday, August 6.

Organizers on Thursday officially kicked off the celebrations with a welcoming ceremony of new Canadian citizens during a media launch in St. Boniface.

“By supporting Folklorama, you are enabling generations to keep sharing their culture, traditions and the stories that weave Manitobans together,” said Folklorama executive director Teresa Cotroneo.

“I encourage you to immerse yourselves in the cultures of as many pavilions as you can. Take in their hospitality and educate yourself on how their ethno-cultural arts and cuisine enrich our lives, every day of the year.”

Bridget Peterson, president of the Folklorama board of directors, says the heart of the festival is the Folklorama family of volunteers.

“These volunteers work tirelessly to bring Folklorama to life each year. In total, there are more than 8,000 volunteers who dedicate over 300,000 volunteer hours each year.”

The first week of the festival (August 6-12) will see 20 pavilions scheduled at venues across Winnipeg, with another 20 slated for the second week (August 13-19).

New this year are altered show times, new VIP tours, including A Sweet Tooth Tour, international performing groups, and the return of late-night parties.

Tickets and a schedule for this year’s festivities can be found by visiting Folklorama.ca.