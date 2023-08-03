Man Killed in Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on Manitoba First Nation

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a man was struck by vehicle on Lake St. Martin First Nation.

Police were called at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for the vehicle-pedestrian crash on Memorial Crescent.

They arrived to find a 43-year-old man deceased and located the suspect vehicle a short distance away in the ditch.

The driver of the vehicle, who wasn’t injured, was identified as a 39-year-old local woman. She was found at a nearby home and transported to hospital for an unrelated medical matter.

RCMP continue to investigate.