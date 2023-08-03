What’s Open and Closed on Terry Fox Day in Winnipeg

Terry Fox Day is Monday, August 7. Here’s what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg.
Shopping Centres
Kildonan Place — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Grant Park — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
St. Vital Centre — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Polo Park — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Liquor Marts
All Liquor Marts in Winnipeg and Brandon will open at varying hours on Monday, August 7. All Liquor Mart Express locations are currently closed until further notice due to rotating strike action.
Operating hours for rural Liquor Marts vary by location.
Canadian Museum for Human Rights
Open on August 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Manitoba Museum
Open on August 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq
Open on August 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
City of Winnipeg Civic Offices
Closed on Terry Fox Day, Monday, August 1.
Recycling/Garbage Collection
Recycling, yard waste, and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.
Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only):
Monday, August 7 — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on August 7 for residential customers.
The Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot and the Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot will be closed on August 7.
Winnipeg Transit
On Monday, August 7, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Libraries
All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Sunday, August 6, and Monday, August 7.
Outdoor Pools, Wading Pools, and Spray Pads
City of Winnipeg outdoor pools, spray pads, and select wading pools will be open (weather permitting) on Monday, August 7. There are no swimming lessons on August 7.
Indoor Pools
All city indoor pools will be closed on Monday, August 7.
Fitness & Leisure Centres
All city fitness and leisure centres will be closed on Monday, August 7.
Animal Services Agency
The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday, August 7.
Cemeteries
Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries will remain open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; however, the administration office at Brookside Cemetery will be closed on Monday, August 7.
Golf Courses
Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park, and Windsor Park golf courses will remain open throughout the long weekend, weather permitting.