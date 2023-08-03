What’s Open and Closed on Terry Fox Day in Winnipeg

Terry Fox Day is Monday, August 7. Here’s what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Polo Park — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Liquor Marts

All Liquor Marts in Winnipeg and Brandon will open at varying hours on Monday, August 7. All Liquor Mart Express locations are currently closed until further notice due to rotating strike action.

Operating hours for rural Liquor Marts vary by location.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Open on August 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manitoba Museum

Open on August 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq

Open on August 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Winnipeg Civic Offices

Closed on Terry Fox Day, Monday, August 1.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling, yard waste, and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only):

Monday, August 7 — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on August 7 for residential customers.

The Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot and the Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot will be closed on August 7.

Winnipeg Transit

On Monday, August 7, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Sunday, August 6, and Monday, August 7.

Outdoor Pools, Wading Pools, and Spray Pads

City of Winnipeg outdoor pools, spray pads, and select wading pools will be open (weather permitting) on Monday, August 7. There are no swimming lessons on August 7.

Indoor Pools

All city indoor pools will be closed on Monday, August 7.

Fitness & Leisure Centres

All city fitness and leisure centres will be closed on Monday, August 7.

Animal Services Agency

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday, August 7.

Cemeteries

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries will remain open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; however, the administration office at Brookside Cemetery will be closed on Monday, August 7.

Golf Courses

Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park, and Windsor Park golf courses will remain open throughout the long weekend, weather permitting.