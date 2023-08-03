Province Commits $1M to Winnipeg Sea Bears’ 2025 CEBL Championship Bid

The Winnipeg Sea Bears are receiving up to $1 million in provincial funding toward their bid to host the 2025 CEBL championship weekend.

The funding will support the required upgrades and resources to strengthen the Winnipeg Sea Bears’ bid for hosting the championship.

“The Winnipeg Sea Bears are incredibly special to Winnipeg, attracting the largest attendances in CEBL history, and bringing a whole new crowd to sporting events in the downtown core,” said Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Obby Khan.

“Basketball is the second-fastest growing sport in Canada and the Sea Bears are showing that Winnipeg is a basketball town, while creating a sense of belonging and community pride. Many newcomers to Canada might not be football or hockey fans, but they are basketball fans and now they have a professional team to call their own.”

The CEBL Championship weekend is expected to draw more than 1,300 visitors and will showcase the top four CEBL teams. It will feature a five-day festival, annual awards, a concert featuring top local and Canadian artists, a youth basketball tournament, community clinics and a championship after-party.

The Sea Bears host the Edmonton Stingers on Friday at Canada Life Centre for their first playoff game. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.