CONTEST: Win Tickets to the Burt Block Party

After an incredibly successful 2022 event, Burt Block Parties return in 2023 for two outdoor weekends. The concerts will have up to 4,000 fans rocking outside the Burton Cummings Theatre between Smith Street and Notre Dame Avenue in a fully licensed site with activations, bars, and food trucks to complement the live music.

ChrisD.ca wants to send you to the party! We’re giving away a pair (2 tickets) to each of the five shows.

Who’s performing?

Friday, August 11 – The Strumbellas, Stars, Novillero , plus guests

, plus guests Saturday, August 12 – Billy Talent, Comeback Kid, The Flatliners, Miesha and The Spanks

Friday, August 18 – Brett Kissel, James Barker Band, Petric, Jason Kirkness, Kendra Kay, Daniel Desorcy

Saturday, August 19 – Glass Tiger, A Flock of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, Spoons

Sunday, August 20 – Cheap Trick, Trooper, plus guests

Burt Block Party two-day passes are available for August 19 and 20 on Ticketmaster.

No purchase necessary. Skill-testing question required. One entry per person, please. Multiple entries will not be counted. Winner must confirm receipt of their name being drawn within 24 hours, otherwise, another entry will be chosen. All personal information is handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy, and then discarded after the contest. Contest closes Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 5 p.m. CT. Manitoba residents only.