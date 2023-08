A 20-year-old man was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in the RM of Ste. Anne.

The driver and lone occupant, who was from the area, was travelling north on Road 40 E, near Road 46 N, at around 10:25 a.m. RCMP say the vehicle lost control, entered the ditch and rolled.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.