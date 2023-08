WINNIPEG — One person died in a house fire late Thursday in the Tyndall Park neighbourhood.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the structure fire in the 100 block of Ellington Street at around 11:45 p.m.

Firefighters located one man inside while searching the home, who was pronounced deceased on scene.

The fire was declared under control just after 12:30 a.m.

No damage estimates are available and the cause remains under investigation.