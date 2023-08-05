Man Charged After Hunting Geese in St. Vital Park

A 23-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after conservation officials say he shot multiple geese in St. Vital Park.

Manitoba Natural Resources and Northern Development began an investigation in early May after receiving a report of a man hunting the geese with a firearm.

Officers identified a suspect and were tipped off that he had returned to the park on May 12 to shoot geese.

Officers located the man at his home, where they seized two Canada goose carcasses and a .22 calibre rifle as evidence.

The man, whose name wasn’t released, has been charged with two counts of loading and handling a firearm in a prohibited area along with several charges under the Wildlife Act.

He will appear in court at a later date.