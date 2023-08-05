Funding Boost for Francophone, Métis Tourism in Manitoba

WINNIPEG — The federal government is contributing more than $1 million to encourage tourism and promote Francophone and Métis history and culture in Manitoba.

The funding, through PrairiesCan, will flow to bilingual communities across the province.

Three projects will be supported by the investment, including:

Association of Manitoba Bilingual Municipalities (AMBM) – $500,000 to implement a destination development initiative to increase visits to Francophone and Métis attractions and communities across Manitoba, including interpretive and wayfinding signage for tourists.

Economic Development Council for Manitoba Bilingual Municipalities (CDEM) – $486,112 to create a series of new tourist attractions across Saint-Boniface and bilingual communities in rural Manitoba, showcasing Francophone and Métis history and culture.

A third project will see $23,500 to ZAC boul. Provencher Blvd. BIZ to create outdoor art exhibits and install them in the alleyways along Provencher Boulevard in Winnipeg.

“Manitoba is home to vibrant and deeply rooted French-speaking communities and our government is pleased to support the promotion of Francophone and Métis heritage,” said Dan Vandal, minister responsible for PrairiesCan. “I look forward to joining others in visiting these projects as they tell the story of proudly being Francophone and Métis in Manitoba.”