Elderly Miniature Horse at Assiniboine Park Zoo Dies

WINNIPEG — One of Assiniboine Park Zoo‘s eldest residents has died.

The zoo says Princess, an American miniature horse, was euthanized at the age of 34.

“Princess was being treated for a number of age-related issues including arthritis in multiple joints including her hip, dental attrition, and scarring in her esophagus,” the zoo said on social media.

“While the animal care and veterinary teams here at the zoo treated each of these issues, in light of her advanced age, and following a quality of life assessment, the decision was made to humanely euthanize Princess.”

Princess was born in June of 1989 and lived at Aunt Sally’s Farm with another miniature horse, Daybreak, and donkeys Jade and Opal.

The zoo says Princess’ caregivers described her as fussy with a bossy personality, while also being a picky eater.

“Despite her pickiness, she was always vocal and impatient at meal times. She loved going for walks around the zoo and enjoyed being brushed and groomed by her people.”