Two People Killed in Separate Manitoba ATV Crashes

Two people have died in recent days in separate off-road vehicle crashes in Manitoba.

RCMP say the first incident happened August 2 in Mathias Colomb Cree Nation (Pukatawagan).

Three women were on a quad being driven by a 21-year-old woman when it lost control and rolled.

The operator, along with her two passengers, aged 21 and 32, were thrown from the quad onto the road. No helmets were in use at the time of the collision.

All three were transported to the local nursing station, where both 21-year-olds were treated and released with minor injuries.

The 32-year-old was flown to hospital in Winnipeg, where she succumbed to her injuries on August 4.

In another incident, a 25-year-old Landmark man died after the quad he was driving lost control and rolled on August 5.

The man was driving in the RM of Tache on Road 53 N at the intersection with Road 39 E.

RCMP say he was attempting to make a turn before the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

The man, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was pronounced deceased on scene.

RCMP continue to investigate both incidents.