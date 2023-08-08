Boy, 15, Killed by Shotgun Blast at Winnipeg Home

WINNIPEG — A 15-year-old boy has been killed after being shot at a home in the Jefferson neighbourhood over the weekend.

Police say the victim was with a group of other teenagers socializing at a residence on Saturday night when the shooting occurred. According to police, one of the teens pointed a loaded sawed-off shotgun at three of the youths, fatally striking one of them when the gun fired in his direction.

Police recovered the firearm as part of their investigation.

A 16-year-old Winnipeg boy was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with manslaughter.

He is also facing several firearms-related charges.

The teen remains in custody.