RCMP Seize 121 Weapons from Wawanesa Home

Manitoba RCMP have seized 121 weapons from a home in Wawanesa after executing a search warrant.

The RCMP’s Winnipeg-based National Weapons Enforcement Support Team, along with Killarney RCMP, carried out the search on July 20.

Officers also seized several thousand rounds of ammunition, a large number of magazines (many of which were loaded), three sets of body armour, and firearms manufacturing paraphernalia.

Of the guns seized, 62 were long guns and 55 were handguns. One antique functioning cannon was also seized.

A 38-year-old man is facing several charges and more may be possible as police continue to investigate.

The suspect was released from custody pending an upcoming court appearance.