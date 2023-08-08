Winnipeg Firefighters Respond to Six Overnight Fires

Winnipeg firefighters were busier than usual overnight by responding to six structure fires in a matter of hours.

Between 8:30 p.m. Monday and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called to Riverbend Avenue, Dufferin Avenue, Sherbrook Street, Lipton Street, Selkirk Avenue and Peguis Street.

In all but one of the residential calls, no injuries were reported.

ADVERTISEMENT



A blaze in the 400 block of Sherbrook Street sent one person to hospital in unstable condition.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 12:53 a.m. and had the fire under control by just after 1 a.m.

All six fires are under investigation and no damage estimates were available.