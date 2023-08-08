Man Dies After Arrest by Winnipeg Police

The Independent Investigation Unit is looking into the arrest of a man in Winnipeg over the weekend before he died.

Police were called to the intersection of Kinbrace Bay and McLeod Avenue on Monday afternoon for a report of a man with a weapon behaving erratically.

The suspect retreated to a home in the 500 block of Oakland Avenue where he was taken into police custody.

ADVERTISEMENT



While under arrest, officers became concerned for his well-being and requested medical assistance. While waiting for paramedics, the man became unresponsive and was transported to Health Sciences Centre in critical condition. He was later pronounced deceased.

It’s unclear if force was used during the arrest or what other events transpired before the man’s health deteriorated. That information will form part of the IIU’s investigation.

Witnesses or anyone who may have video footage that may help investigators can contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.