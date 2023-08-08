Suspect Charged After Woman Knocked Unconscious in Westwood

Winnipeg police say a woman was knocked unconscious over the weekend in a seemingly unprovoked and random attack.

The 32-year-old victim was located in the 3200 block of Portage Avenue after suffering an upper-body injury just after 10 p.m. on Sunday.

She was transported to hospital in stable condition and received treatment for her injury. The suspect boarded a Winnipeg Transit bus before police arrived.

Officers were able to track the suspect with the help of transit authorities and arrested her near Portage Avenue and Rouge Road.

Police believe the suspect used an inanimate object — such as road debris — to knock the woman to the ground, rendering her unconscious. The suspect stole the victim’s property before boarding a transit bus and fleeing.

Police say the suspect had also damaged the bus shelter near where she was arrested shortly before they arrived.

The suspect and the victim were not previously known to each other.

Twanette Ann Scott, 27, of Winnipeg, has been charged with robbery and mischief over $5,000. She remains in custody.