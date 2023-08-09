Man, 81, Killed in Crash with Semi Truck in RM of Hanover

An 81-year-old man from Mitchell, Manitoba has died in a two-vehicle crash in the RM of Hanover.

RCMP say it happened at around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 52, just west of Provincial Road 216.

According to police, a semi-trailer truck being driven by a 43-year-old Steinbach man was travelling westbound on Highway 52. The semi collided with a pickup truck, which had been travelling slowly in the westbound lane. Police say the truck may have come to a near stop when it was struck from behind.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.