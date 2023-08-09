Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service to Post Real-Time Incident Data

Real-time incident data from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is now being published online.

The City of Winnipeg says the data, which is updated every 5 minutes, is being pulled directly from the department’s computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system. The data includes details on the incident type, call time, units responding, neighbourhood, and council ward.

Until now, such data was available through the PulsePoint app, which the WFPS will discontinue its participation.

ADVERTISEMENT



“The adoption of the app was proposed to have the potential to provide a great benefit to the community and residents by increasing bystander CPR response rates, improving CPR performance, and shortening time to defibrillation in sudden cardiac arrest events in public places,” the department said. “Since 2019 when the app was launched, the WFPS did not document any instances where a CPR-Alert was a factor in saving a life.”

While an emergency incident is active, the data will be posted online. The same data will then be archived and be available for viewing through the city’s Open Data portal, dating back to 2015.