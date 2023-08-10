CP Train Derails in Brandon, Hits Overpass

Brandon police say a CP train derailed under the Daly overpass early Thursday morning.

The derailment happened at around 1:45 a.m. when three cars left the track. At least one of the cars struck a concrete support of the overpass.

Police say the support has sustained some visible damage and efforts to determine if its strength and safety have been compromised, are underway. The cars were not carrying any hazardous goods at the time.

18th Street in both north and southbound directions are closed on both sides of the Daly overpass until a safety assessment can be made. Police suggest motorists use 1st Street, 26th Street or 34th Street for north and sound access.