‘Brew at the Zoo’ Returning to Assiniboine Park Zoo

WINNIPEG — This calls for a cold one. Brew at the Zoo is returning in the fall at Assiniboine Park Zoo.

The annual adults-only event will happen on Friday, September 15.

Attendees will be able to enjoy unlimited samples of craft beer, cider, wine, and spirits while being surrounded by live music.

“It is so exciting to bring this unique, after-hours event back to the zoo this fall,” said Laura Cabak, director of public relations and communications, Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

ADVERTISEMENT



“We are looking forward to a sold-out event and would encourage Brew at the Zoo fans to purchase their tickets early to avoid disappointment!”

The zoo will close early at 1 p.m. that day to allow for appropriate set-up time for the event.

Tickets for Brew at the Zoo are available online for $55 and include all samples and entertainment. A limited number of premium tickets are $75 and include early event entry at 6 p.m. and a food voucher. Designated driver tickets are also available for $30. All prices exclude GST.

General admission tickets don’t include food, but special menu items will be available for purchase, such as pork on a bun, soft pretzels served with a cheesy beer sauce, charcuterie boards, Bratwurst with sauerkraut, and other beer-paired items.