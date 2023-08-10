Three Charged in Armed Robbery in Minitonas

Three people have been charged after a man was robbed and then held against his will in the Swan River Valley.

Manitoba RCMP were alerted to an armed robbery that had occurred on August 2. Police learned a man had been held by five people in a garage at a residence on 2nd Avenue in Minitonas. The victim was robbed at gunpoint and sustained minor injuries.

Police executed a search warrant at the home on August 7, where they seized approximately 193 grams of crystal meth, three grams of heroin, 104 grams of cocaine, 3.9 grams of MDMA, four grams of fentanyl/heroine mix, pellet guns, a cattle prod, brass knuckles, firearm parts, ammunition, scales, drug trafficking paraphernalia and stolen property from the robbery.

Two men and a woman were arrested at the scene.

Nikko Guiboche, 27, and Tanelle Mohr, 37, both residents of the home, have been charged with multiple drug and weapons offences.

Dawson Kozminski-Usel, 27, from Teulon, has also been charged.

All three remain in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.